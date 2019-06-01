If Marvel Can Do It….So Can Pixar! Get Ready For A “Toy Story Marathon” Coming Soon To Theaters!

In a strategy reminiscent of Avengers, AMC Theatres has announced that it will have a Toy Story movie marathon before the release of the fourth and final movie on June 20.

In a post on the theater’s Facebook page, the company declared, “We’re getting the crew back together! Join us at the Toy Story Movie Marathon (at participating locations).”

The marathon will showcase all four films and if you take part you’ll get an oversized collectible card set, Woody pin, and a $5 cameo combo.

Check the AMC theaters site for a marathon location near you.

Which Toy Story film was your favorite? I loved them all! How could you pick a fav!?!?