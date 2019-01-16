If Dr. Pepper Becomes Texas’s State Soda, What Would Florida’s Be?

Ya know, there really is no better soda to go with BBQ! I have a fav BBQ place here in WPB that doesn’t have Dr. Pepper, so when I go, I take my own!

There’s already an official state flower and an official state bird, but Texas doesn’t have an official state soft drink. Not yet anyway.

A petition started on Tuesday at Change.org by the brand seeks to have the legislature name Dr Pepper as the Lone Star State’s official soft drink.

Citing its history as the oldest soft drink in the US, Dr Pepper was invented in Waco in 1885 and is still headquartered in Plano.

The plan is to bring the signatures to the House when Congress returns to session. In the first day online, over 5,000 have signed on board.

Does it make sense for Texas to have an official soft drink? Which other states could claim soda fame?