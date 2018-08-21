ICYMI – Jennifer Lopez’s AMAZING Performance on the MTV VMA’s!

All you can say is WOW about JLo! That girl is still Jenni From The Block and rocks it still remains humble and awesome! Her acceptance of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is below the list of last nights winners!
Video of the Year: “Havana”, Camila Cabello and Young Thug
Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello
Song of the Year: “Rockstar”, Post Malone and 21 Savage
Best New Artist: Cardi B
Best Collaboration: “Dinero”, Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B
Best Pop Video: “No Tears Left to Cry”, Ariana Grande
Best Rock Video: “Whatever It Takes”, Imagine Dragons
Best Hip-Hop Video: “Chun-Li”, Nicki Minaj
Best Dance Video: “Lonely Together”, Avicii and Rita Ora
Best Video with a Message: “This Is America”, Childish Gambino
Best Direction: “This Is America”, Childish Gambino
Best Art Direction: (Careful) “Apes**t”, The Carters
Best Choreography: “This Is America”, Childish Gambino
Best Cinematography: (Careful) “Apes**t”, The Carters
Best Editing: “Lemon”, N.E.R.D and Rihanna
Best Visual Effects: “All the Stars”, Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Song of the Summer: “I Like It”, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin