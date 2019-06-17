I want it: Lorde's next album is "in the oven"

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

Lorde has confirmed that she's working on her next album.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, captured by the @LordeDaily fan account, the New Zealand singer-songwriter reveals that her third record, the follow-up to 2017's Melodrama, is "in the oven."

Lorde made the announcement on the two-year anniversary of the Grammy-nominated album Melodrama, which spawned the lead single "Green Light." In the post, she thanked fans for their support of the album.

"Want to say thank you for how you took that record and made it your own," she wrote. "Swells my damn heart thinking about your love for it and your willingness to go there with me and to dance the way we did together."

Last November, Lorde said she hadn't yet "started properly" on the new album, but had "little bits" of ideas forming. She added that she'd be "keeping it simple" with the the material, which would likely be more piano-based.

