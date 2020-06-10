I want it, I got it: Ariana Grande spends nearly $14 million on new Hollywood home

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty ImagesBeing in quarantine hasn't prevented Ariana Grande from doing some real estate shopping -- but then again, her alleged boyfriend is L.A. real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Sources tell the Los Angeles Times that Ari has purchased a newly built home in the Hollywood Hills for $13.7 million. The ultra-modern property features floor-to-ceiling windows and glass balconies. In 10,000 square feet, it packs in four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a workout studio, a cedar-lined "wellness center," a bar, a 300-bottle wine cellar and an office. There's also an infinity-edge swimming pool.

It seems the "7 Rings" singer got a real deal on the home, too: Two years ago, it was on sale for more than $25 million, and recently, it had a price tag of just under $17.5 million. It's not known if Gomez was involved in the sale.

Ari also owns an apartment in New York City, which reportedly cost $16 million. She lived in it with Pete Davidson during their short-lived engagement.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.