I Wanna Be Your Santa: Måneskin teases “Christmas video treats and surprises”

Måneskin doesn’t plan on going into 2022 quietly.

The Italian rockers are planning to celebrate the end of their breakout year with “some little Christmas video treats and surprises.”

“We still can’t believe these last 365 days and we will never be able to thank you enough for all this,” the “Beggin'” outfit says.

So far, Måneskin’s holiday festivities have included a recap of some of the band’s biggest moments of 2021, including performing “Beggin'” on the American Music Awards and collaborating with Iggy Pop on “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”

After Christmas, Måneskin will officially put a bow on 2021 with a performance on the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 special on ABC.