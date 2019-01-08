I Think Jason From The KVJ Show Needs This!

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A view of pizza at a chef station at Ronzoni's La Sagra Slices hosted by Bongiovi Brand pasta sauces & Adam Richman presented by Time Out New York during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Esurance Rooftop Pier 92 on October 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

A new offering on Kickstarter might get dubbed the most useless utensil ever. Useless? I think it’s GENIUS!

The crowdfunding site features the PizzaFork, a combination fork with pizza cutter built in! Say whaaat? I need that right now! It’s nearly reached its backers goal, so it should start shipping in May.

According to the PizzaFork description, it’s an “ergonomic fork” with a “protective ‘fender'” over the metal cutting wheel that is both “user-friendly and “dishwasher safe”.

It seems that inventor Daniel Morvec isn’t the only one to think such a utensil is necessary. Food & Winepoints out that one such similar device already exists and is currently available on Amazon.

Do you have any single function utensils or devices in the kitchen? What does it do?