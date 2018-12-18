I Think I’ll Get One To Travel With Tomorrow – The Popeyes Emotional Support Chicken!

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 21: A Popeyes restaurant is seen on February 21, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Burger King and Tim Horton's owner Restaurant Brands International has announced plans on buying Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a deal valued at $1.8 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If you stress out during holiday travel Popeye’s is coming to your rescue with “Emotional Support Chickens” to calm your nerves as you deal with your holiday travel stress.

The three-piece chicken tender combo comes in a chicken-shaped box to give you and others a good laugh to help you forget the holiday stress.

If you want to get the “Emotional Support Chicken” they’re only available at the Popeye’s in the Philadelphia International Airport starting today.

Don’t stress out though, they may be coming to other airports soon.

Do you like the “Emotional Support Chicken” idea from Popeye’s? How do you ease holiday travel stress?