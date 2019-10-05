I See Nothing In This Review That Says The iPhone 11 Will Turn You Gay….But This Russian Said His Did!

A Russian man alleges his iPhone turned him gay after an app displayed the message “don’t judge without trying,” reports the Moscow Times.

According to court papers, D. Razumilov took the advice and now has a steady boyfriend of two months but isn’t sure how to explain the relationship to his parents.

“After receiving the aforementioned message, my life has changed for the worse and will never be normal again,” claims Razumilov, who is now suing Apple for 1 million rubles ($15,400 USD)

Razumilov’s lawyer says the case is “serious” and her client is “scared.” A hearing is scheduled for October 17.

How do you see this playing out in court?