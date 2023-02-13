I promise this is a Feel Good Story! Bride gets pooped on in vows!

Lucky.ie

So the idea of bird pooping on you in the middle of an outdoor wedding sounds devastating….but is it? Not if you believe in the superstitions around birds pooping on you! According to birdwatching buzz “When it comes to the symbolic meaning of a bird dropping its poop on you, most cultures do believe it’s a sign of good luck. After all, birds are considered symbolic creatures that are signs of freedom, nature, blessings and even wisdom.” So this is GREAT NEWS for the newlyweds! A couple getting married in Daytona Beach had this very blessing happen to them right when the bride was reading her vows!