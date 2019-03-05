I Never Thought I’d Say It….But….NOT COOL OPRAH!

Oprah Winfrey is facing criticism for hosting a special with the two men that claim Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were kids.

HOW DARE YOU?!!? 

The Oprah special called, After Neverland, aired right after the final part of the documentary and featured interviews with Safechuck, Robson, and the documentary director, Dan Reed.

There were more than 100 sexual abuse victims in the audience for Oprah’s special after the film, and Oprah let them say their peace, but  she also grilled them on whether or not the whole thing was a “money grab.”

“Don’t let anybody in your world make it about what Michael Jackson did or didn’t do,” Oprah said. “It’s about this thing, this insidious pattern that’s happening in our culture that we refuse to look at.”

What did you think of Oprah’s special? Are you upset with Oprah for doing the special after the film? Does the film and Oprah’s special make you look at Michael Jackson different?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Get Ready!! The First Trailer is Here For Game Of Thrones Season 8! New Law & Order Show Put On Hold. Has Virginia From The KVJ Show Seen This In New Orleans Yet!? J Lo and J Ga? Jennifer Lopez Wants Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines To Do Her House! Looks Like “Shazam” Is Trying Too Hard To Be Like “DeadPool”. ‘Captain Marvel’ Will Feature a Stan Lee Tribute That Won’t Leave a ‘Dry Eye in the House’
Comments