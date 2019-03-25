I may mercilessly make fun of his accent…but Luke Bryan really is a GREAT guy!

The American Idol mentor gave a contestant the shoes off of his own feet on Sunday night’s show.

After 19-year-old Colby Swift performed, Bryan noticed the holes in his boots.

Bryan asked Swift what size he wore. Swift replied, “I mean, whatever fits.”

Bryan responded, “Well, I’m a 12D, and I’ll solve that little problem. Bryan got up from behind the desk and handed Swift the boots. As Swift was changing into the new shoes, Bryan said, “These boots are made for walking to the next round.”

So here’s the big question….will he keep them or sell them?!