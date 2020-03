I’m telling you, I thought I was at Starbucks…but I was in my own kitchen! BEYOND DELISH!!

3T Instant Coffee – if you don’t have instant coffee…I have a vid below on how to make with regular coffee

3T Sugar

3T Hot Water

WHIPPPPPPP til it forms stiff peaks and is scoopable

To Hot – 3/4 hot milk

To Serve Cold – few cubes, add cold milk

Spoon the delish whip over the top

WOW is all I can say! Try it! Super easy!