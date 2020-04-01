"I love you": Miley Cyrus' boyfriend Cody Simpson marks six-month anniversary with her

Miley: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Cody: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are keeping their relationship going strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cody used his Instagram Stories to post a sweet tribute to his girlfriend. Over a black-and-white photo of Miley with what looks like zit cream dotting her face, he wrote, "6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else. I love you."

While Cody and Miley have known each other for years, they were first linked romantically in October of 2019, and have openly shared their relationship on social media. They've gotten matching tattoos and even adopted a puppy named Bo together.

The two seem to be keeping very busy during this period of self-isolating. While Miley is busy hosting her daily Instagram show Bright Minded, Cody is gearing up for the April 7 release of his first poetry collection, Prince Neptune. He's doing what he calls an Instagram Live book signing, which will also include a reading and an acoustic performance, that same day at 3 p.m ET.

