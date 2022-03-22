I Love the 90’s Tour offers a dose of nostalgia with Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, Sir Mix-a-Lot and more

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

If you like to spend time on streaming services checking out the music your older brothers and sisters or your parents listened to, we’ve got the perfect tour for you.

The I Love the 90’s Tour, a celebration of all things musical and pre-Millennial, gets underway June 14 in San Diego, CA. The 20 announced dates run through an October 8 show in Evansville, IN, but more dates are expected to be announced in the near future. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 24 at ilovethe90stour.com.

You can also check the tour website to find out who’s playing on each date, because there’s a huge rolling lineup that includes Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Six Mix-a-Lot, Color Me Badd, Coolio, All-4-One, 2 Live Crew, Sugar Ray‘s Mark McGrath, Treach of Naughty by Nature, C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams, Montell Jordan, Kid ‘n Play and more.

“Ice is back, and so is The I Love the 90’s Tour… FINALLY,” says Vanilla Ice in a statement. “We’ve been waiting what seems like forever for the chance to hit your town LIVE and IN PERSON, and I know you have too — so you better get in where you fit in and get back to the 90’s where the party never stops!”

