I LOVE IKEA!! Check Them Out Recreating Our Fav TV Living Rooms With Their Furniture!

If you’ve been thinking about redecorating your living room, perhaps take a page from one of your favorite TV shows and head over to IKEA.

The Swedish furniture giant released their Real Life Series, which shows shoppers how to recreate the iconic layouts from Stranger Things, The Simpsons, and Friends using pieces from the store.

Of course, there are copyrights and all, so the displays are named “room for everyone,” the “room for families,” and the “room for mates.”

Right now the campaign is only in the United Arab Emirates, but hopefully, they’ll roll it out worldwide. Please bring this to the USA!!

Which TV house would you love to live in? I would live in the Brady Bunch house!