I Know I’m Late To The Party…But I’m OBSESSED With Riverdale On The CW!!!

Yeah, I knew Luke Perry was on the show, but that still wasn’t enough for me to tune into “Riverdale” when it first came out in 2016. My reason, I thought it was going to be all “Friday Night Lights” all about football and guys etc. To me, that would be a snooze fest.

Well let me tell you!!!! My friend Alex told me last week that if I liked “Sabrina” on Netflix, which I BEYOND LOVED, I would also love “Riverdale” because it’s made by the same guys so it has that same vibe.

Not only is Luke Perry in it, so is Skeet Ulrich, Molly Ringwald and Robin Givens! It’s sooooooooooooo good!!!!!!!

All I can tell you is that I watched all 13 episodes of Season 1 over the weekend and I need to pace myself so I don’t catch up and suddenly I have nothing to watch!

Riverdale season 4 premieres on Wednesday, October 9!