"I hope it's a girl": Pregnant Katy Perry lights up the crowd at record-breaking Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Cameron Spencer/Getty ImagesA record-breaking crowd heard Katy Perry roar on Sunday, as the pregnant singer stunned fans with her energetic performance in Melbourne, Australia at the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final, both before and after the match.

Katy wowed the crowd ahead of the match by running out to the stage in high-heeled boots -- and in a dress that showed off her growing baby bump -- to perform her signature tune "Roar" ahead of the match. Fans took to Twitter to praise her, with one marveling, "katy perry is serving vocals like this while being 6 months pregnant."

The attendance for the game, which took place on International Women's Day, was the highest-ever for a women's cricket match, and also the highest for a women's sporting event in Australia: More than 86,000 fans packed the stadium to watch the Australian team destroy India by 85 runs, winning their fifth World Cup title.

After their win, the triumphant players danced onstage with Katy as she belted "Firework" again, as well as other hits. During "Wide Awake," she paused and told the crowd, "I hope it's a girl!"

During her greatest-hits set, Katy also treated fans to renditions of "California Gurls," "Dark Horse," "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)," "Teenage Dream" and "I Kissed a Girl." She didn't sing "Never Wore White," the song whose video last week revealed her pregnancy.

It was Katy's first public performance since she announced that she and fiance Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child. She's staying in Australia to perform a concert March 11 in support of the firefighters who battled the country's deadly bushfires, and those residents of affected communities.

“I hope it’s a girl”

😭💗

Katy during her concert today in Australia pic.twitter.com/xjAkc3J6ee — Katy&Bloom Updates (@KabloomUpdates) March 8, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.