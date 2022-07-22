“I guess it’s a big deal”: As Selena Gomez hits 30, her ‘Only Murders’ co-stars offer some advice

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Welcome to your dirty 30s, Selena Gomez! The singer, actress and producer turns the big 3-0 on Friday, July 22. What are her plans to mark the big day? A few weeks ago, she told ABC Audio what she was going to do.

“I think I’m just going to have, like, a few people over,” she said. “I guess it’s a big deal, you know. So, I’m going to make it fun. I want to enjoy it!”

While some say 30 marks the start of true adulthood, Selena’s definitely accomplished an amazing number of things in her young life. As a singer, she’s released three albums with her band The Scene, three solo albums and an EP, earning a Grammy nomination and a string of top 10 hits, including the number-one “Lose You to Love Me.”

As an actress, she’s starred in several TV series — including The Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena + Chef and Only Murders In the Building — and more than two dozen movies and short films. She’s also executive-produced a number of film and TV projects, such as 13 Reasons Why, the documentary Living Undocumented and the latest Hotel Transylvania film.

As a businesswoman and philanthropist, Selena established the Rare Impact Fund charity to raise mental health awareness. It’s an offshoot of the beauty brand she founded, Rare Beauty. She also co-founded a mental health company called Wondermind, invested in the delivery service GoPuff and is a co-owner of the Serendipity dessert brand.

So, do Selena’s Only Murders co-stars — 76-year-old Steve Martin and 72-year-old Martin Short — have any advice for her as she hits this milestone?

“Yeah — don’t turn 30!” Martin cautions. Short adds, “Because before you know it, you’re gonna be 70, and then, happy 90th!”

