I Can’t Believe I’m Saying This…But These Kanye Crocs Are Cool!

View this post on Instagram

🏍️ into the weekend!⁠ ⁠ ⁠Peep the Yeezy Foam Runner set to release in 2020. ⁠ ⁠ Image from The Face Volume 4 Issue 001.⁠ Order your copy now via the link in bio ⁠📮📦⁠ ⁠ Photography: Roe Ethridge @roeethridge⁠ Styling: Ursina Gysi @ursinagysi⁠ Hair: Pawel Solis @pawel_solis⁠ Make-up: Carole Colombani @carolecolombani⁠ Casting: Anita Bitton @bitton⁠ Set design: Sophear at @swan_management⁠ Production: Sylvia Farago and Emmanuelle Atlan⁠ ⁠ Medhi wears sweatshirt, sweat pants and trainers YEEZY.⁠ Paula wears bodysuit and trainers YEEZY.⁠ ⁠ #TheFace #SeptemberIssue #yeezy