I Can Understand Katy Perry…But Prince Hated Ed Sheeran’s Music, Too?!

In new letters being revealed for The Beautiful Ones, a memoir that includes a collection of letters found at Prince’s estate after his 2016 death, it’s clear that Prince wasn’t a fan of Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran’s music.

“We don’t like [their music] no matter how many times they play it,” wrote Prince. In the letter, Prince accuses the industry of “ramming the music down our throats.”

The new memoir due out tomorrow – October 29th – was compiled by Dan Piepenbring and promise many other bombshells.

Do you agree with Prince that Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran’s music is overrated?  Personally, I think Katy Perry is talented, but sometimes she gets to cutesy for me with her songs, outfits, hairdo’s and videos.  We get it…you’re quirky.  You can chill on it now.

