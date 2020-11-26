I Am NOT Thankful For This! The Office Is Leaving Netflix 12/31.

Well, if you haven’t binged The Office on Netflix yet, you may want to move it up your list of shows, because its time on Netflix is coming to an end.

After years on the streaming platform, Netflix announced that the series will be leaving and heading to the Peacock streaming service.

This follows the trend of other classic sitcoms leaving the platform as their original networks launch streaming services of their own.

The Office will leave Netflix on December 31. Read more here.

Have you had a chance to binge The Office.