I Am Laughing So Hard! Crane Operator Purposely Blocks Sun From Sunbather!

If annoyance is your poison then you’ll enjoy a viral video that has gained traction on Twitter of a crane operator annoying a sunbather by casting a shadow on him.

I can’t stop laughing at this!!! Watch here!

The sunbather is seen laying on an open lawn trying to soak up some rays while a crane operator is heard laughing and moving the crane to cast a shadow on the sunbather.

The sunbather moves from out of the shadow and as he settles back in and lays down under the sun, the crane operator is hysterically laughing and moving the crane back over the sunbather in an effort to block his sun.