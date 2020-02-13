Hustler: Jennifer Lopez inks new deal for footwear and handbag line for DSW

PR Newswire/Designer Brands

PR Newswire/Designer BrandsJennifer Lopez isn't letting those award season snubs get to her -- she's moving on with her business. The multi-talented entertainer just announced a deal to develop and produce a line of footwear and handbags under the JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ brand.

The line will be sold exclusively at DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse stores in the U.S. and Canada, and online at DSW.com. The shoes will arrive in spring 2020, with the handbags coming after that.

"Since the beginning of my career, I've wanted to do it all -- music, mov­ies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that's what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW," says Lopez, adding that the DSW retail chain is "the perfect partner to reach a broader audience."

Footwear News quotes Jennifer in a statement as saying, "This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami."

Prior to the spring launch, JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ will release a capsule collection of five limited-edition styles, which will be available in March. You can pre-order them now, with more styles added online through March 9. If you buy a pair March 9, you'll be entered in a contest to win a chance to meet JLo in New York.

