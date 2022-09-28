Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Cayo Costa, Florida as a category 4 Hurrucane.

The hurricane came on shore Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

Tropical storm force winds have reached the east coast and have prompted a host of tornado watches and warnings.

Much of South Florida is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are also under a flood watch, as Ian is expected to bring 6 to 8 inches of rain or more.

The center of Ian is forecasted to move over central Florida Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. It is then forecasted to move over the western Atlantic Ocean and a northern direction into Thursday night.