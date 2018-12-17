Hugh Jackman Text to Win Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

Hugh Jackman Text to Win CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

BB&T Center, and not WRMF-FM is solely responsible for prize fulfillment.

Sponsor(s): WRMF-FM 701 Northpoint Parkway, STE 500 West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The Hugh Jackman Text to Win contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around December 17, 2018, at 6:00AM EDT and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on or about December 23, 2018 (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to text to win is Sunday, December 23, 2018 at 11:59 PM EDT. Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of WRMF-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Winner must hold a valid driver’s license. Winner must be eighteen (18) years or older. Winner must sign a winner release and 1099 form before prize is claimed.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA TEXT – Entrants may join the 97.9 WRMF Text Club by texting “WRMF” to 51879 to receive members-only notifications, contests and more. If entrants are already a member, starting December 17, 2018 at 6:00AM entrants can text “JACKMAN” to 51879 for their chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show. World Tour at BB&T Center on Saturday, July 6th. Message and data rates may apply.

Alternative entries can be done by logging on to www.wrmf.com/contests/hugh-jackman-the-man-the-music-the-show-world-tour/ and following the instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

Entrants in a Text-to-Win promotion do not provide detailed personal information at the time of entry given the limitations of the text message format, but the winner(s) must provide all requested information at the time the winner(s) is selected and notified, including first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Message and data rates may apply. The Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for this method of entry.

All entrants must follow the “call to action” entry instructions and submit any requested information. By submission of a text message entry in this contest, entrants hereby expressly consent to the receipt of a confirmatory bounce-back message related to this Promotion. Text message entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the mobile account used to submit the entry at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same text or mobile telephone number. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.

The number of entries allowed is unlimited.

Prizes : BB&T Center is responsible for providing two (2) pairs of tickets to see Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show. World Tour at BB&T Center on Saturday, July 6th. Total prize value per pair: $90.00. Odds of Winning:

Odds of Winning depend upon the number of entries received, as applicable.

Winner Selection and Notification :

Two (2) winners will be selected by random on or around Monday, June 24, 2019.

Conditions : Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.