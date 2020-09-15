HUGE Party Breaks Out At The “Jersey Shore” House!

A massive crowd had to be broken up at the house made famous by Jersey Shore.

YouTubers The Nelk Boys posted a drop on social media Monday afternoon. Monday night, throngs of people showed up at the reality TV home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

This kind of gathering goes against current capacity and social distancing regulations. Police arrived at the scene to break up the crowd.

YouTube suspended the Nelk Boys channel last week after their repeated violations of coronavirus measures.

What is the biggest crowd you’ve been around since the pandemic started?