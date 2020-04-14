Howie Mandel Talks Working From Home, How Corona Will Change His Life

Famous germaphobe Howie Mandel is getting back to work on America’s Got Talent and he wishes everyone else gets on his level when it comes to being around others.

In a recent interview, Howie talked about showing up to work in a hazmat suit after fellow judge Heidi Klum coughed during testing and described the moment as something very real for him. Howie stopped shaking hands with people a long time ago and now he says that it’s time for everyone in the world to realize that “there’s no reason to touch anybody.”

Do you think that Howie takes his germaphobe thing too far? How have you changed the way you interact with people?