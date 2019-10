I am LOVING this!!!!

Howard Stern and his wife Beth renewed their wedding vows on Monday’s episode of Ellen.

Stern re-proposed to Beth last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ellen DeGeneres thought that having Stern on for the first time would be the perfect opportunity to get the couple to link up again.

Since the Sterns are fans of The Bachelor, DeGeneres got former Bachelor Colton Underwood to officiate the ceremony.

Have you renewed your vows? Thinking about doing it now?

