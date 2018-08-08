How You Can Win A Private Guitar Lesson From Ed Sheeran!

Does winning a backstage personal guitar lesson from Ed Sheeran sound like something you would love?

The singer used YouTube to make a video announcing a contest where the prize is just that!

The contest is designed to raise awareness and funds for Drop4Drop, a charity that aims to provide access to clean water to people around the world. If you want to enter the contest, you just have to donate anywhere from $10-$100 to Drop4Drop’s fundraising page on RallyUp.com.

What’s better than helping out a good cause while getting the chance to win the prize of a lifetime?

Will you enter?

What’s the best thing you’ve ever won?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Pretty Soon She’ll Be Hearing A New Baby Crying! Congrats Carrie! Check Out Her Cute Announcement! Here’s The Story….Of A Lovely Network Named HGTV…That Bought The Brady House Hold UP! Didn’t Studies Recently Say MORE Sleep Is Good For Us? They Seem To Have Changed Their Mind. Calum Scott Live from the 979 WRMF Listener Lounge Lady Gaga will be showing her ‘poker face’ at her Las Vegas Residency! Does Beyonce steal from other artists???
Comments