How You Can Win A Private Guitar Lesson From Ed Sheeran!

Does winning a backstage personal guitar lesson from Ed Sheeran sound like something you would love?

The singer used YouTube to make a video announcing a contest where the prize is just that!

The contest is designed to raise awareness and funds for Drop4Drop, a charity that aims to provide access to clean water to people around the world. If you want to enter the contest, you just have to donate anywhere from $10-$100 to Drop4Drop’s fundraising page on RallyUp.com.

What’s better than helping out a good cause while getting the chance to win the prize of a lifetime?

Will you enter?

What’s the best thing you’ve ever won?