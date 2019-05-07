How Would You Like Your Roomba To Curse Just Like You?

You and I both know that when we bump into things we tend to say a curse word or two, and now that real-life situation has been added to one of the coolest inventions around the Roomba.

If you don’t know, the Roomba is an automatic machine that sweeps up the dirt off your floor so you don’t have to do it, and occasionally the Roomba will bump into a wall or chair and just spin around an go into another direction. Until now. A team of engineers has modified a Roomba to curse when it bumps into things just like its owner probably does when it happens to them.

Do you think you’d buy a Roomba that cursed when it bumped into things? I love my Roomba, and to be honest, I’d love if it cursed too! -Suits