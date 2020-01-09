How Would You Like To Host A Green Day Show?! One Catch…..

….you have to live in California. But you must know someone who lives there that you can offer up their house!!

GREEN DAYis looking for a backyard party to jam at to celebrate the release of their new album, “Father of All Mother[Effers]”.

In a video posted on Instagram, BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG says, quote, “Does anybody have a relatively big backyard that we could do like a backyard party somewhere?

“We could come and play at your house or your garage or your backyard. Or if you have like a barn. Or is there a church or a church parking lot? You know I was conceived in a church parking lot?

“Anyway, just hijinks, fun, mischief. A backyard party with your favorite band, Green Day!”

Unfortunately for most of you, they’re looking at California ONLY.

