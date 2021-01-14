How Will Betty White Celebrate Her 99th Birthday This Weekend?

Golden Girl Betty White told “Entertainment Tonight.”“What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”
“The Pet Set” was her 1971 show that co-starred her game-show host husband Allen Ludden. The 31 episodes show included appearances by such stars as Vincent Price, Andy Williams, Bob Crane, Rod Serling, Jim Nabors, Doris Day, Della Reese, Mike Connors and others. The show will be re-released digitally and on DVD on Feb. 23.