How To Win Carnival Games! 🏆

1.) Balloon Darts

– The balloons are underinflated and the dart tips are dull, so throw the dart as hard as you can.

– The best prizes are almost always behind the balloons on the edges, since most people tend to aim at the middle.

2.) The Milk Bottle Toss

– The bottles are weighted down and extra heavy. In order to knock them down, aim between the two bottles at the bottom, not the intersection of all the bottles.

3.) The Basketball Game

– The hoop is smaller, usually oval-shaped, and the balls are overinflated.

– The backboard is rigged to be extra bouncy, so don’t even think about using it to sink a shot.

– The key is to use a high arc and make a perfect swish.

4.) Ring The Bell Mallet Swing

– It’s all about accuracy, not strength. Hold the mallet as far down the handle as you can, judge how far away you can stand, and hit the target dead center.

5.) The Water Gun Game

– The object is to be the first one to fill his or her balloon with air that’s mounted on top of their clown head, which you do by firing a stream of water into its mouth.

– The trick to edging out your competition is to line up your shot and squeeze the trigger before the bell even rings.

– If you’re already lined up and focused instead of distracted by all the carny nonsense, you’ll be that much more likely to win.