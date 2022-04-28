How to see Imagine Dragons, 5SOS, Halsey, Shawn Mendes & more for just $25

Mark Horton/Getty Images

Times are tough, so here’s some good news: Concert promoter Live Nation is bringing back its $25 ticket promotion for this summer.

Starting May 4 through May 10, you can buy tickets for tons of top acts for just 25 bucks each. Among the participating artists are Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Backstreet Boys, Halsey, OneRepublic, 5 Seconds of Summer, Goo Goo Dolls, Train, AJR, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Pitbull, New Kids on the Block, and even select dates for the Jonas Brothers‘ Las Vegas residency. Over 3,700 shows in all are part of the promotion.

Visit LiveNation.com/concertweek to grab the tickets starting at 10 a.m. ET on May 4.

