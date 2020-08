This is the game changer we have been waiting for. It’s actually very simple. Put a button on glasses to have it sit slightly further away from face. This is how it should look:

Bespectacled peeps. I sewed a button on to my mask so my glasses can rest a bit further away from my face but not slip… Posted by Nic Jam on Sunday, July 26, 2020

Putting a tissue on the inside of your mask can to stop the warm, moist air rising. It’s more stuffy but suffice until you can glue a button.