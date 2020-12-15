Nikki | Shows

How To Order Candy Cane Cold Brew Off Starbucks Secret Menu

5466AE32-E704-4E2E-95B2-6D9C84247BB7

If it’s a secret it seems extra special, right? This will make you feel  especially festive when you roll through Starbucks and order this secret Santa drink.

 

How to order a Candy Cane Cold Brew

• Start by ordering a Venti Sweet Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew with no vanilla.
• Ask for 4 pumps of white mocha and two pumps of peppermint.
• Ask for two extra pumps of peppermint in the cold foam.
• Ask for holiday topping.