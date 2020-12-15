How To Order Candy Cane Cold Brew Off Starbucks Secret Menu

If it’s a secret it seems extra special, right? This will make you feel especially festive when you roll through Starbucks and order this secret Santa drink.

This Candy Cane Cold Brew Is The Most Festive Thing On The Starbucks Secret Menu https://t.co/2Zfod5muX9 — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) December 14, 2020

How to order a Candy Cane Cold Brew

• Start by ordering a Venti Sweet Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew with no vanilla.

• Ask for 4 pumps of white mocha and two pumps of peppermint.

• Ask for two extra pumps of peppermint in the cold foam.

• Ask for holiday topping.