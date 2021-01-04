How To Make Successful New Years Resolutions

1.) Set a goal that motivates you, not something that someone wants you to do.

2.) Rather than telling yourself you’ll stop or avoid doing something, tell yourself you’re going to start doing something instead.

3.) Focus on one thing and reduce to one word, if possible. (What is each show members word for the year?)

4.) Make it challenging, but attainable.

5.) Post your resolution in a place where you will frequently see it.

6.) Try not to make big or quick changes. Change should be gradual.

7.) Have a plan to follow with specific steps on what you will do daily to accomplish it. Schedule it.

8.) Allow a little room for error.

9.) Share your resolutions with others for accountability.

10.) Review your resolution regularly (weekly or monthly).