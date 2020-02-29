How To Make Lavender Lemonade For Headaches & Anxiety

This is supposed to work pretty good for headaches and anxiety. Not only that, it’s pretty, isn’t it? I’m definitely trying it AND drinking it from a mason jar!

Watch the video for instructions or see the recipe below. – Nikki

ingredients

250 ml (1 cup) of water

30 ml (2 tbsp.) Dried lavender or 125 ml (1⁄2 cup) fresh lavender

1/2 cup (125 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

1/2 cup (125 ml) sugar or 1/3 cup honey

1 liter (4 cups) cold water

Lemon and lavender wedges, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1. To make the lavender tea, bring the water to a boil, then remove from the heat. Add the lavender and leave to infuse, covered, for about 15 minutes, in a saucepan or a measuring cup.

Step 2. Over a pitcher, pass the infusion through a sieve. Add lemon juice and sugar, mix, then add cold water.

Step 3. Refrigerate 1 to 2 hours. Serve with lemon wedges and lavender flowers.

Makes one pitcher

You can also make lavender ice cubes by placing lavender flowers to make your ice cubes to serve with the lemonaid.