The Oscars Sunday, 6:30pm on ABC. If you have never been to or thrown as Oscars Party with some friends and family…do it this year! So much fun.

Have champagne and food and prizes for winners. You win by picking the Oscars category winners correctly. You will want a print out ballot for everyone attending. Here’s an example of one category set up on a ballot:

Everyone fills their ballot out before the Oscars start, turn them in and then have fun watching the show!