How to clean oven racks

While we are staying in during the pandemic you may be cleaning all those things you never had time to clean before. I clean my oven racks today.

Here is how I did it:

Filled bathtub with the HOTTEST water I could stand….add dishwasher soap and a degreaser grill cleaner(a citrus one that is bio safe) I layed a towel in the bottom of tub to prevent scratching the tub and let them soak and mine were BAD! And I literally soaked mine for an hour and they were bright and shiny! Yeah for a clean house on quarantine!