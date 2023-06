Ice cream is not just a delicious dessert, but a great and fun way to keep cool this weekend! Florida is in its rainy season, with thunderstorms coming and going nearly every day this week, and it’s not letting up any time soon. Looking into the coming weekend, the “feels-like” temperatures will be up in the triple digits, although the actual temp will remain in the high nineties. Here are some excellent places for ice cream all over South Florida that can help you beat the heat!