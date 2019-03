Yes, “Winter Is Coming” and thanks to John Varvatos you can dress for the occasion just in time for the premiere of the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

The Varvatos collection is made up of 11 pieces all inspired by the final season.

The line includes graphic tees that will run $98, trousers, and a leather jacket that’s $2,700.

The gear is available online now.

