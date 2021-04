A psychologist figured out the EXACT number of friends we need. If you have more than this, you won’t have the energy to handle it. We need five best friends, 12 to 15 supportive friends and 150 regular friends who you’re happy to see but don’t really keep in touch with.

WHAT???? No! My best friends ARE my supportive friends and if I threw a party, I wouldn’t have 150 ‘regular’ friends to invite. What about YOU??? -Nikki