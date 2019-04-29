How Many Disney Rides Have You Done In A Day?! This Couple Did EVERY ONE!

Here’s one for the #RelationshipGoals book. A Disney loving couple managed to ride all 46 attractions at The Most Magical Place on Earth in a single day!

Even more incredible, Shane Lindsay and Kristina Hawkins pulled off the feat in just 18 hours, without the use of line-jumping tools like FastPass or MagicBand.

Instead, the Florida couple completed what they have dubbed the Parkeology Challenge on Wednesday by mapping out their route through all four theme parks for maximum efficiency.

For proof, the duo snapped selfies on each ride at The Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

I was just at Disney over the weekend! I wonder if I got in any of their pics! What’s your fav ride? My tops are Jungle Cruise, Pirates and Space Mountain!