How Have You Been Filling Your Ice Cube Trays? Well, It’s Been WRONG This Whole Time!

You may have been filling your ice trays wrong. I’m ashamed I never knew this…but honestly I haven’t used ice cube trays in years.

According to TikTok user @4jmjcbitxh, the flat spots on ice cube trays are where you’re meant to fill in the water, not splashing water everywhere by trying to fill in the holes.

In a video posted in May that just went viral, she holds up an ice tray and instead of moving it side-to-side, she lets the water flow on the flat area of the tray mold filling the holes evenly and without the excess water dripping everywhere.

Followers were quick to comment that this revelation was first pointed out on YouTube back in 2015, but seriously, did you even know about it back then? I didn’t!

And how about some ice cube tray hacks!

Some of these are odd….some are cool….some are plain DELISH!!!

Do you have ice cube trays laying around? Don’t all freezers make ice cubes by themselves?