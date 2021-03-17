How Elton John helped The Kid Laroi impress his family…finally

Elton: Steve Granitz/WireImage; The Kid Laroi: Daniel Prakopcyk

The Kid Laroi recently got the stamp of approval from music legend Elton John, who on his Apple Music show Elton John’s Rocket Hour. The “Without You” rapper says not only was he honored, but he finally managed to impress his relatives.

“He’s a legend, so it was a super, like crazy moment, especially because my parents and my grandparents are super-big Elton John fans as well,” Laroi tells ABC Audio. “So, yeah, that was the first thing I did when I found [out that Elton wanted to interview me]. I called my grandparents and I told them and they were like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s crazy!'”

As the “Without You” rapper artist explains, other stars are fans of his too, but Elton John is the first one his family can relate to.

“Sometimes, you know, when I people like my parents or my grandparents, ‘This artist reached out to me,’ they get it to an extent, but like, not really, you know,” he laughs. “Like, they don’t understand…the capacity of how big something is. So when I tell them someone like Elton John, they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s insane!'”

So during the interview, did the chart-topping, award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer have any advice for Laroi?

“We didn’t necessarily get there,” the “Without You” rapper admits. “He just told me to keep going and that he loves what I’m doing, and whenever I’m in the UK, we can go out and get something to eat and have a chat.”

So, yeah, no big deal: He just has a standing dinner invitation with Elton John. Not bad for a 17-year-old kid from the suburbs of Sydney, Australia.

One of the craziest moments of my life. https://t.co/QWaABuh5X6 — charlton (@thekidlaroi) January 23, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale

