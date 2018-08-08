How Does Jbird Get There? By KVJDennys | Aug 8, 2018 @ 1:23 PM As the only native Floridian on the show, Jbird should know how to get to some of the local Landmarks… Now Jbird is not very good with directions, so how will he do in Kevin’s game? SHARE RELATED CONTENT Facebook Fishing (08-08-2018) Summer Movie Debate- Which Is The Better Movie? Missed Connections (08-07-2018) Aunt Ann Had A Falling Out With Harlan The Summer Movie Showdown- Which Is The Better Movie? Jbird and His Hamburger hands are back! (08-06-2018)