How Do You Know When You Have TOO Many Christmas Lights?

Sure we’ve all seen the people who go WAY above and beyond with their Christmas Spirit! Well not all people like it and some actually HATE it!

A woman that hated her neighbors’ Christmas lights so much that she went into their yard and cut them down herself!! Can you believe that!?

The elderly woman was caught on security tape cutting down the lights that were wrapped around Dan Hubbert’s tree in his garden. Yep, there is video!

After he posted the video on social media, many say he should call the police or even make her pay for the lights she destroyed, but to that Dan says, “She’s old.”

Would you have called the cops on the lady? Have you ever seen Christmas lights so ugly that you wanted to rip them down?