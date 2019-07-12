How Do You Get Me Into An Excersize Clothing Store? Add A Bar!

Lululemon plans to immerse you into their world completely with their first experiential store.

The concept store is located in Chicago and opened yesterday (7/11).

The 20,000 square foot shop has plenty of room for the Lululemon clothing you are looking for as well as places for meditation and yoga. There is also a restaurant and a bar in the space.

The restaurant caters to most diets imaginable like keto, Whole 30, vegetarian and more. AND A BAR! WOOOOO!

Do you go to cafes or restaurants in department stores (if they have one?). I like the restaurant they have at Nordstorm!